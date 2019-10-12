× A sunny, but chilly morning across the Chicago area

With the ridge of cold high pressure positioned just to our east this Saturday morning temperatures dropped into the 30s area-wide under clear/sunny skies, but it could have been even colder if the ridge had been directly overhead (light winds) – instead winds had already picked up out of the southwest, mixing the air just above the ground and keeping readings from dropping well into the 20s.

As it was, lows did fall into the lower 30s at several airport locations – lowest recorded was at Freeport in the far northwest corner of our area where thermometer bottomed-out at 30 degrees. Coldest readings were along the Interstate 39 Corridor and in the Fox River Valley and another cold pocket was south and east of Chicago. Rochelle and DeKalb each recorded a 31-degree low, Rockford hit 32, and Kankakee and Rensselaer IN hit 32 degrees.

Following is a list of area airport locations and low temperatures:

Location/low temp

Freeport….30

Rochelle….31

DeKalb….31

Rensselaer IN….32

Kankakee….32

Rockford….32

Sterling/Rock Falls….33

Lansing….33

Peru/Ottawa….33

Pontiac….33

Morris/Washburn….33

Valparaiso IN….34

Aurora/Sugar Grove….34

Schaumburg….34

Joliet….35

Romeoville/Lewis U. ….35

DuPage/West Chicago….35

Gary IN….36

Waukegan….36

O’Hare….36

Midway….37

Palwaukee/Wheeling….37