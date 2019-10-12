2019—4th wettest first 9 months since 1980; 2018—5th wettest
What years brought the most and least precipitation in Chicago?
Afternoon heating to drive a few inland showers next 2 afternoons; intense heat Monday prompted advisories from Arizona to the Gulf; comparable heat/humidity in August, 1987 produced record rains which made it our wettest month
Rainfall trends in Chicago
City’s warm weather has staying power through end of month
WGN-TV’S “FRIDAY FORECASTER” CONTEST 2019 OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES
Gush of cooler, drier air takes control with autumn 2019’s arrival Monday; dry-out chases weekend rains into the weather history books; big snows to wallop Montana this weekend as tropical warmth & humidity stage comeback here Sunday threatening thundery rains; Arizona drenched by hurricane remnants Monday
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
At last, the Bears-Packers 2019 season opener has arrived
Mild weather turns stormy Friday ahead of temp plunge
After four-straight playoff appearances, the Cubs are eliminated from MLB postseason contention in 2019
Clock ticking on mild weather; showers and thunderstorms ahead of strong cold front send temperatures plunging; significant snows set to bury northern Rockies and Plains
Showers to follow Friday’s autumnal chill
Cooler, drier air mass brings a taste of fall weather