× 1 dead, several injured after hotel under construction in New Orleans collapses

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and several others were injured after a large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans suddenly collapsed.

News outlets report several construction workers had to run to safety Saturday as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down.

Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.

WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer’s dramatic video of the collapse.

The hotel was scheduled to open in the spring.