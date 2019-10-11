Woman tells daughter’s murderer in court: ‘I hate you. I want to rip you limb from limb’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jared Chance was sentenced after murdering and dismembering Ashley Young in 2018.

Chance learned his sentence Thursday after first hearing victim impact statements from members of Young's family.

"Jared Chance, I hate you. I want to rip you limb from limb," Kristine Young, Ashley's mother, during her statement, said. “You had no right to take her from me — to take her from her family."

Parts of Young's body still haven't been found. Finding her is a fight her family said they intend to keep up, according to WXMI.

"I believe you are evil," Judge Mark Trusock said before handing down the sentence of 100 to 200 years in prison. That's far above the state guidelines for second-degree murder. “You are clearly a monster without any conscience whatsoever.”

Trusock couldn't sentence Chance to life without parole because his murder conviction was on a second degree charge.

The judge explained that Chance will not be eligible for parole until he is 130 years old.

Chance's parents are facing charges for allegedly helping their son cover up the killing.