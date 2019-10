Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Master Cheesemaker Bruce Workman of Edelweiss Creamery in Monroe, Wisc., has been making cheese for 46 years and has 11 master cheesemaker titles under his belt.

He joined WGN Morning News Friday to weigh in on what exactly is happening to a 9-day old bowl of milk in our breakroom fridge.

Watch the interview in the player above