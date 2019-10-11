Video shows man vandalizing, robbing Naperville salon; Police seeking suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Police in Naperville are asking for the public’s help after a salon was vandalized and robbed.

Charizma Salon and Spa at 682 South Route 59 was targeted around 3 a.m. Friday.

Security video shows a man with a hoodie pulled tight around his face surveying the scene. He uses a rock to smash the window then grabs the cash box and leaves.

“It’s sad,” owner Sumeet Nirula said. “Being a small business … we are trying to make a living here.”

The owners said the man got away with quite a bit of cash because it’s been months since they last took their deposits to the bank and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. They also said the crime left them feeling violated.

The owners hope the security video helps police and the public identify the man.