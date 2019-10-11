Supermodel and Businesswoman Beverly Johnson Stays True to her Powerful Image

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beverly Johnson joined Larry and Lauren at the Morning News desk.

To ignite any kind of social change, it always takes a catalyst—something or someone to spark progress and spearhead a shift forward. That moment came for the modeling industry in 1974, when Beverly Johnson became the first African-American woman to grace the cover of Vogue. At that time, women of color were largely underrepresented in the pages of fashion magazines and certainly ad campaigns. And yet, within a year of that issue hitting the stands, every major fashion publication began to feature black models.

Even after she hit supermodel status it would be decades before makeup artists and makeup companies would finally begin to stock a color range to meet the needs of all women of color. But it's a domino she absolutely helped to tip.

Johnson has gone on to become a very successful business woman, influencer, and speaker.

She's in Chicago tonight, Friday, Oct. 11, as a guest for The BOSS Network hosted Ladies that Lead Conference. Opening night will kick off with an “All Black Award Gala,” featuring celebrity influencer and business expert Tina Knowles. For 10 years, The BOSS Network has been supporting the careers and small business developments of over 100,000 women of color nationwide. The conference will highlight women of influence; who inspire other women by sharing their strategies and journey to success.

Tickets for the event are available at ladiesthatleadtour.com and thebossnetwork.org.