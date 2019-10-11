× Some stores plan to stay closed Thanksgiving Day for family time

Though many stores will still try to get ahead of their competition this holiday season by having big sales start on Thanksgiving Day, others will stay closed, allowing workers to spend time with their families.

A survey from BestBlackFriday.com showed that 72% of those polled believe stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving. About 14% of the survey’s respondents planned to shop on Thanksgiving, and another 14% said stores should be open but did not plan to shop.

So far, the website has confirmed that the following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019: