School and team honor suburban prep player who suffered head injury at practice

ST CHARLES. Ill. — A suburban high school football team honored a player Friday as he continues to recover from a severe brain injury.

Aidan Carlson, 15, is a sophomore at St. Charles North High School. He was injured during a football game last week. He left the field under his own power, but lost consciousness in the parking lot.

He was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital and underwent neurosurgery.

His uncle posted online this week that Carlson is now out of the ICU. He has a tough road ahead but he is making encouraging strides in his recovery.

Carlson was named the the honorary captain for the sophomore football game Friday. The team will run out with his jersey and both the sophomore and varsity teams wore AC19 stickers on their helmets.

A GoFundMe page has already raised over $19,000 to help with his medical costs.