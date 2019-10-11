REZA Stuns the Morning News Team with Illusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REZA performs an illusion for the Morning News Team

Over the last decade, REZA has astounded more than 30 million viewers from around the world and gained world-wide buzz and a loyal fan base with his ability to create signature grand-scale illusions including passing through the spinning blades of an industrial fan and making a helicopter appear on stage.

REZA began making himself known in the illusion world at a very early age. He began his focus in the art at the age of seven after he was inspired by a magic show in his hometown of Brookings, S.D. By age 14, REZA was landing significant gigs performing for resorts and large corporations across the Midwest. The young magician’s skill and passion for magic never faded and today he is one of the fastest rising stars in the magic industry.

Join REZA at the McAninch Art Center Friday, Oct. 11 for “REZA: Edge of Illusion” and experience magic in an innovative and jaw-dropping way.