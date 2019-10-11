× Red Cross seeks nominations to honor local heroes

CHICAGO – The American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois is accepting nominations to honor local heroes.

Nominations for the 18th annual Heroes Breakfast are due Nov. 30. To nominate a hero, complete the online nomination form here.

“There are so many individuals doing great things every day to help those in need. Heroes walking among us who had run towards danger in order to save a life, those who risk their lives every day for the well-being of others. We want to recognize some of these unsung heroes,” said Celena Roldán, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois.

The heroic act must have taken place during the 2019 calendar year or be ongoing.

Candidates must also live or work in the Illinois counties of Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside, Will and Winnebago.

Honorees will be recognized at the 18th annual American Red Cross Heroes Breakfast on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Hilton Chicago in the Loop.

Nominations are being accepted in the following 11 categories: Blood services, community impact, disaster services, emergency medical assistance, firefighter, global citizenship, good samaritan

law enforcement, military, nurse and youth.