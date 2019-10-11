× Police investigating hit-and-run Thursday night in Chicago Ridge

CHICAGO – Detectives are investigating following a hit-and-run Thursday night in Chicago Ridge.

At around 8:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 10100 block of South Harlem Avenue on the report of a pedestrian vs. auto crash.

A victim was reportedly struck and sent to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment.

Police did not give details on the suspect’s vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, please call police at 708-425-7831.