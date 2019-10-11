Midday Fix: Live music from Elliott Pearson and the Passing Lane

Posted 11:39 AM, October 11, 2019, by

Elliott Pearson and the Passing Lane

https://elliottpearsonthepassinglane.bandcamp.com/

Events:

October 10, Montrose Saloon, Chicago, IL with The Great Crusades – 2933 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

https://www.montrosesaloon.com/

October 11, Friendly Tap, Berwyn, IL – 6731-6733 Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn

https://www.friendlymusic.community/

October 12, Rose Bowl Tavern, Urbana, IL – 106 N. Race St., Urbana, IL

https://www.facebook.com/RoseBowlTavern/?fref=mentions

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.