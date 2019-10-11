Midday Fix: Live music from Elliott Pearson and the Passing Lane
Elliott Pearson and the Passing Lane
https://elliottpearsonthepassinglane.bandcamp.com/
Events:
October 10, Montrose Saloon, Chicago, IL with The Great Crusades – 2933 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
https://www.montrosesaloon.com/
October 11, Friendly Tap, Berwyn, IL – 6731-6733 Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn
https://www.friendlymusic.community/
October 12, Rose Bowl Tavern, Urbana, IL – 106 N. Race St., Urbana, IL
https://www.facebook.com/RoseBowlTavern/?fref=mentions