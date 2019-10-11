Lunchbreak: Fried Burrata Mozzarella, Classic Marinara Sauce, Olive Oil, Basil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Maxwell Robbins

Longman & Eagle

2657 N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago

773-276-7110

http://www.longmanandeagle.com/

Events:

Longman & Eagle is hosting their annual pumpkin carving party on Sunday, October 27 from 12:00 p.m.-5L00 p.m.! We'll have limited complimentary pumpkins and carving kits (first come, first served -- you're welcome to BYOpumpkin). We'll have hot chocolate, cider, donuts, and more specials.

+

Longman & Eagle's Thanksgiving dinner is back. The family style dinner features roasted turkey, squash and farro salad, green bean casserole, fried brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, creamy mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing and pecan pie. Email info@longmanandeagle.com for reservations.

Recipe:

Fried Burrata Mozzarella, Classic Marinara Sauce, Olive Oil, Basil

Classic Marinara (for those who don’t have all day)

3 tablespoons EVOO

⅓ cup minced sweet onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons white sugar

3 teaspoons salt

Small pinch (or more if you like it spicy) red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 can, 14.5oz ea, stewed tomatoes

1/8th cup red wine

1 bunch basil, stem on, tied into a bunch.

Method:

Warm the olive oil in a pan and then add the minced onion, garlic, white sugar, salt, pepper flakes, and oregano. Sweat on medium heat until lightly golden and very soft - avoid high heat and dark color or the sauce will taste bitter. While this is cooking puree the canned tomatoes and their liquid in a food processor. Add pureed tomato, wine, and basil into the pot and bring the sauce to a simmer. Allow the sauce to cook gently for 30 minutes and remove the basil before serving.

Zesty Italian-style Breadcrumbs

1 cup AP flour

2 cup Italian bread crumbs

3 teaspoon salt

3 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon dried Italian herb blend (or a mix of oregano, basil, rosemary, thyme)

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl.

To Bread The Burrata For Frying

4 balls of burrata

Set up a three step breading station with:

AP Flour a mixture of four whole eggs whisked with ¼ cup buttermilk Zesty bread crumbs.

Dredge the burrata well in each, making sure the final product is well coated. Transfer the burrata to a plate or pan and top with more bread crumbs. Place in the cooler for between 1 hour and 1 day so the crust can set (in the restaurant we let these go overnight). When you are ready to cook the burrata, bread it once more before frying in canola or vegetable oil at 350f for 3 minutes. Serve hot with marinara.