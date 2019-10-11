Human remains found in vacant eastern Illinois house

DANVILLE, Ill. — Authorities in eastern Illinois are investigating the discovery of human remains in an abandoned, burned house.

Danville police Sgt. Eric Olson announced Friday morning that shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched on a call of possible human skeletal remains found in the house.

The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the remains were human.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports the scene was turned over to Illinois State Police forensics experts to continue the investigation.

