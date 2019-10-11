× Flooding expected to be extended due to heavy rains overnight and this Friday morning

The wide band of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms associated with the cold front that moved through our area this morning has dumped well in excess of an inch of rain at many northern Illinois locations. Several rivers were already in flood and forecast runoff will likely cause them to not only rise, but also extend the period in flood.

Moderate flooding continues to be reported/forecast on segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park, the Pecatonica River at Shirland, and the Fox River at Algonquin with Minor flooding at Byron on the Rock River, Montgomery on the Fox River, and Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River. A Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions exists at Dixon on the Rock River.

Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: