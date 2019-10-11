CPS, CTU no closer to contract agreement as strike date looms

CHICAGO — The negotiations between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union appear to have taken a turn for the worse Friday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot using her strongest language yet to describe the contract negotiations with CTU.

In a statement, the mayor and CPS CEO detailed their latest counteroffer and said, “We have bent over backwards to meet CTUs concerns…Based on the fact that it is now day 145 without a comprehensive written counteroffer, it appears that CTU is refusing to negotiate in good faith, and instead is determined to strike at all costs. ”

CPS said it delivered a 72-page counteroffer at Friday’s bargaining session. It includes an agreement on teacher prep times and additional support for overcrowded classrooms along with dedicated resources devoted to developing a pipeline for more nurses, counselors, and support staff.

It’s also offering a 16 percent raise over 5 years.

But at a news conference Friday evening, the union called the district’s latest offer “insulting.”

