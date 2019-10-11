× Community group to honor memory of AJ Freund on what would have been his 6th birthday

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A suburban community plans to gather Sunday to honor Andrew “AJ” Freund on what would have been his 6th birthday.

Organizers of the group ROAR for AJ posted to social media details of a walk that they said will celebrate the boy and “spread awareness and see AJ’s legacy be the change, the change that can save other children in Honor of A.J.”

Those who would like to participate are asked to gather at noon at Depot Park in Crystal Lake. A moment of silence is planned before the walk.

According to the posting:

We will be passing the Crystal Lake Police Department, passing by AJs home for reflection, and then making our way back to Depot Park where we will have a simple way to honor, remember and celebrate what would be AJ’s 6th Birthday.

Prosecutors say AJ’s parents beat him then buried his body in a shallow grave in April. JoAnn Cunningham, 36, and Andrew Freund Sr., 60, are in jail, charged with his murder.