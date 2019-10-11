× Cold air arrives today – Freeze Warning for a good portion of the Chicago area Saturday morning

Temperatures will peak in the 60s across the Chicago area this morning, and then begin to fall, as a strong cold front moves east through northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. Gusty west winds will push colder drier air into our area with temperatures falling through the 50s and 40s this afternoon.

Skies are expected to clear tonight, allowing temperatures to drop further through the 30s, especially western sections along the Fox River Valley and along and west of the Interstate-39 corridor where a Freeze Warning (purple-shaded area on the headlined map) is in effect, calling for temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s between 2AM and 9AM. Closer-in to the Chicago “heat island”, lowest readings will likely stay in the middle to upper 30s.

The Freeze Warning includes Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, LaSalle, Boone, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, and Kendall Counties.