Body of man found washed up on shore near Northerly island, police say

CHICAGO — The body of a man was found after being washed up onto the shore near Northerly Island, officials said.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a person called 911 after finding the body near the 1500 block of South Lynne White Drive around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, paramedics learned the person in the water was deceased, and police were called.

Police said identification in the victim’s pocket showed he was 24-years-old.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.