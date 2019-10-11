Around Town previews ‘Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is a highly interactive and musically driven live stage show featuring everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends – Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Rosita, Gonger, Grover, Abby Cadabby and Count Von Count.

Families are invited to embark on an amazing journey with Elmo and Abby Cadabby to discover the magic in everyday life and the “power of yet” —the lesson that with perseverance and practice, nothing can stand between you and your dream.

Rosemont Theatre:

5400 N. River Rd.

Rosemont, IL 60018

October 11-13

SesameStreetLive.com