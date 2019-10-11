Andrew Diehl & the Nightmen Deliver a Dose of Electric Blues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andrew Diehl & the Nightmen Perform on the Morning News Stage.

Andrew Diehl grew up in the mountains of West Virginia, picked up the harmonica when he was nine and spent his teens wearing the grooves out of Little Walter records. After moving north to Chicago at seventeen, Diehl fell in love with the guitar and it hasn’t left his hands since.

You can catch Andrew Diehl and The Nightmen performing all over the midwest, delivering a heavy hit of electric blues and vintage rock n’ roll.

Visit andrewdiehl.com to stay up to date on the group's upcoming shows in Chicago and beyond.