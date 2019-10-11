Adopt-A-Pet: Just Giants Rescue
Amir Ghaemi – Just Giants Rescue Volunteer Foster
Susanna Ghaemi – Just Giants Rescue Volunteer Foster
Jill Hughes – Just Giants Rescue Volunteer Foster
Melinda Rathburn – Just Giants Rescue Volunteer Foster
Events:
Just Giants Rescue will be at the Chicago Pet Show at Kane County Fair Grounds on Veterans Day weekend (11/9 & 11/10). This is a great opportunity for people interested in volunteering, adopting, or simply supporting dog rescue to meet some of our adoptable dogs in-person, and be able to speak directly with members of our rescue organization.
Chicago Pet Show
Kane County Fairgrounds
November 9 & 10 (Sat. and Sun. 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.)
525 S. Randall Rd., St. Charles, IL 60174
Adult tickets are $7, and good for the whole weekend. Tickets may be purchased online at www.chicagopetshow.com
Just Giants Rescue is currently collecting items for auction for our annual Holiday Silent Auction. This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. All money raised goes towards the care of the dogs in Just Giants Rescue, which is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Items are being collected through November 1st, and can be sent to:
Just Giants Rescue
PO Box 358
Oswego, IL 60543