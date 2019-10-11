× Adopt-A-Pet: Just Giants Rescue

Amir Ghaemi – Just Giants Rescue Volunteer Foster

Susanna Ghaemi – Just Giants Rescue Volunteer Foster

Jill Hughes – Just Giants Rescue Volunteer Foster

Melinda Rathburn – Just Giants Rescue Volunteer Foster

http://www.justgiants.org

Events:

Just Giants Rescue will be at the Chicago Pet Show at Kane County Fair Grounds on Veterans Day weekend (11/9 & 11/10). This is a great opportunity for people interested in volunteering, adopting, or simply supporting dog rescue to meet some of our adoptable dogs in-person, and be able to speak directly with members of our rescue organization.

Chicago Pet Show

Kane County Fairgrounds

November 9 & 10 (Sat. and Sun. 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.)

525 S. Randall Rd., St. Charles, IL 60174

Adult tickets are $7, and good for the whole weekend. Tickets may be purchased online at www.chicagopetshow.com

Just Giants Rescue is currently collecting items for auction for our annual Holiday Silent Auction. This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. All money raised goes towards the care of the dogs in Just Giants Rescue, which is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Items are being collected through November 1st, and can be sent to:

Just Giants Rescue

PO Box 358

Oswego, IL 60543

justgiantsrescue@gmail.com