With Zion Williamson in the building, Coby White shows off his potential for the Bulls

CHICAGO – It’s fair to assume that a good number of people who showed up to the United Center on Wednesday night were there to see a player on the opposing team.

Could you blame them?

Zion Williamson is one of the more dynamic rookies to enter the NBA in a number of years thanks to the explosive ability he showed during his one season at Duke. A number of Bulls’ fans in the arena had hoped that the ping-pong balls would fall the team’s way back in May to draft him. But the luck was with Pelicans, who got Williamson with the first overall pick, and now visited the Bulls for their second exhibition game of the year on Wednesday.

Nice lil preseason comeback for ya.#WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/dRrlt4hJVt — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 10, 2019

Indeed, Zion didn’t disappoint, pulling off an ally oop dunk in the first four minutes of the game on his way to a 29-point effort that helped the Pelicans to a 129-127 win over the hosts on Wednesday. He showed flashes of the skills that made him one of the most coveted college prospects over the last decade.

But another top ten draft pick from last season was also on the floor for the Bulls – and he wasn’t about to be forgotten, either.

This kid is going to be special. Don’t blink or you’ll miss @CobyWhite out there 👀 pic.twitter.com/5rV38AFLeF — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 10, 2019

In his second preseason game with the Bulls, point guard Coby White showed off some of the skills that Bulls fans might hope to see in the coming years from their sixth-overall pick.

From a couple of nice moves to the hoop to even a long transition hoop-and-foul drawn from Zion Williamson on the transition bucket, White made himself known to Bulls fans with his efforts.

He scored 13 points in 27 minutes including three assists, and though he struggled from the three-point line (1-5), his ability to get to the basket certainly gives mans some optimism about the prospect moving forward.

White comes into a crowded position at point guard where Kris Dunn and Tomas Satoransky are expected to fight for the starting spot till the season opener on October 23rd at Charlotte. If the rookie gets that position, it might be a surprise, but head coach Jim Boylen has no doubt he’s got the potential to contribute.

“I’ve told you before, he has a maturity, he has an intelligence for a younger guy,” said Boylen of White. “He listens and his perception of what’s going on is really good.”

On Wednesday, he showed fans that he could be so on the floor too, just like the guy on the other team.