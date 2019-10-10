× White Sox look inside the organization for a new hitting coach, hire Frank Menechino

CHICAGO – In trying to make their push for the playoffs in 2020 as they stop rebuilding and start competing, the White Sox made a change with their hitting coach Todd Steverson.

He was out after spending the last six seasons under Robin Ventura and Rick Renteria, but the franchise didn’t look too far to find his replacement.

Rick Hahn decided to go down to Triple-A Charlotte to hire their hitting coach Frank Menechino to take over the role with the big league club.

The Chicago #WhiteSox have named Frank Menechino as the club’s new hitting coach. MORE INFO: https://t.co/PcFG6Bd4qx pic.twitter.com/icZ8oPED6Y — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 10, 2019

In his only year with the Knights, and first with the White Sox organization, Menechino helped a number of young prospects to success. There were near the top of the International League, leading in runs scored (792), second in on-base percentage (.352), slugging percentage (.472) and OPS (.824) and third in home runs (208).

Before joining the White Sox, Menechino was with the Marlins organization for five years on the major league level, serving as assistant hitting coach from 2014-2016 before becoming the head hitting coach in 2017 & 2018.

Menechino was in the major leagues as a player for seven seasons with the Athletics and the Blue Jays from 1999-2005. He began his coaching career in the New York Yankees organization in 2009.