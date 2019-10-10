Temperatures to plunge 20 degrees in 8 hours Friday

Get ready Chicago, a strong cold front is set to send temperatures plunging on Friday.

On a typical day, the coolest temperatures occur around 7 a.m. and the warmest temperatures around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Friday will reverse that trend.

As you head out the door in the morning for work or school, expect to be greeted by balmy readings in the mid to upper 60s. But, don’t be fooled. Showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will bring a jarring temperature change. The mercury will plunge more than 20 degrees and fall into the mid to upper 40s by early evening.

SIGNIFICANT weather changes headed our way! A strong cold front will bring the recent spell of mild weather to an unceremonious end. Friday AM temps in the upper 60s will crash to the 40s by evening and to the 30s by Sat AM. W-chills will drop into the 20s. pic.twitter.com/aM7OrJHMkV — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) October 10, 2019

Coldest readings are expected Saturday morning

Temperatures in the 30s areawide with gusty winds will create wind chills in the low to mid-20s Saturday morning. Despite mostly sunny skies, temperatures will only rebound to near 50 degrees during the afternoon.

Chicago not alone in the early autumn chill

Frost and freeze advisories have been hoisted for a large swath of the Midwest.