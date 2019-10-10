Temperatures to plunge 20 degrees in 8 hours Friday

Get ready Chicago, a strong cold front is set to send temperatures plunging on Friday.
On a typical day, the coolest temperatures occur around 7 a.m. and the warmest temperatures around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.
Friday will reverse that trend.
As you head out the door in the morning for work or school, expect to be greeted by balmy readings in the mid to upper 60s. But, don’t be fooled. Showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will bring a jarring temperature change. The mercury will plunge more than 20 degrees and fall into the mid to upper 40s by early evening.
Coldest readings are expected Saturday morning
Temperatures in the 30s areawide with gusty winds will create wind chills in the low to mid-20s Saturday morning. Despite mostly sunny skies, temperatures will only rebound to near 50 degrees during the afternoon.
Chicago not alone in the early autumn chill
Frost and freeze advisories have been hoisted for a large swath of the Midwest.