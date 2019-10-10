Projected rains could cause rises on already swollen/flooding northern Illinois rivers
As a cold front approaches from the west, showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to spread over the Chicago area later tonight into Friday – showers ending from the west as the front moves off to the east later Friday. Rainfall totals are forecast to be in the ½-inch to 1-inch range. Runoff from this rain will likely cause area rivers to rise and likely increase/extend flooding.
Moderate flooding continues to be reported/forecast on segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park, the Pecatonica River at Shirland, and the Fox River at Algonquin with minor flooding at Byron on the Rock River, Montgomery on the Fox River, and Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River. A Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions exists at Auburn Street in Rockford on the Rock River.
Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.
The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 11.34 07 AM Thu -0.19
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.10 06 AM Thu -0.41 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 7.18 06 AM Thu -0.41 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 11.31 07 AM Thu -0.32
Des Plaines 15.0 13.06 07 AM Thu -0.35
River Forest 16.0 9.70 07 AM Thu -0.30
Riverside 7.5 4.69 07 AM Thu -0.20
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.64 06 AM Thu -0.08 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.38 06 AM Thu -0.04 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 10.12 07 AM Thu -0.18
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.39 06 AM Thu -0.13
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.19 07 AM Thu -0.10
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.46 07 AM Thu -0.17
Shorewood 6.5 2.82 07 AM Thu -0.12
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 4.21 06 AM Thu 0.14
Foresman 18.0 5.52 07 AM Thu -0.10
Chebanse 16.0 3.10 07 AM Thu -0.10
Iroquois 18.0 5.16 07 AM Thu -0.15
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.79 07 AM Thu -0.02
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 4.06 07 AM Thu -0.15
Kouts 11.0 5.00 07 AM Thu -0.15
Shelby 10.5 6.04 07 AM Thu -0.19
Momence 5.0 2.42 07 AM Thu -0.09
Wilmington 6.5 1.85 07 AM Thu -0.07
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.19 06 AM Thu -0.24
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.36 07 AM Thu -0.11
Munster (H 12.0 5.86 07 AM Thu -0.25
South Holland 16.5 6.38 07 AM Thu -0.47
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.84 07 AM Thu -0.12
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.73 07 AM Thu -0.01
Leonore 16.0 4.27 07 AM Thu -0.12
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.14 07 AM Thu -0.56
Ottawa 463.0 459.86 06 AM Thu -0.20
La Salle 20.0 19.45 07 AM Thu -0.50
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.28 07 AM Thu -0.18
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.44 06 AM Thu -0.35
Perryville 12.0 8.11 06 AM Thu -0.35
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 14.91 07 AM Thu -0.24 MODERATE
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 11.50 06 AM Thu -0.23 MODERATE
Latham Park 9.0 11.84 06 AM Thu -0.25 MODERATE
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 5.54 06 AM Thu -0.19 ADVISORY
Byron 13.0 13.30 07 AM Thu -0.32 MINOR
Dixon 16.0 14.82 06 AM Thu -0.23