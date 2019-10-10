× Projected rains could cause rises on already swollen/flooding northern Illinois rivers

As a cold front approaches from the west, showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to spread over the Chicago area later tonight into Friday – showers ending from the west as the front moves off to the east later Friday. Rainfall totals are forecast to be in the ½-inch to 1-inch range. Runoff from this rain will likely cause area rivers to rise and likely increase/extend flooding.

Moderate flooding continues to be reported/forecast on segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park, the Pecatonica River at Shirland, and the Fox River at Algonquin with minor flooding at Byron on the Rock River, Montgomery on the Fox River, and Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River. A Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions exists at Auburn Street in Rockford on the Rock River.

Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: