“Pretty Little Liars” actress Sasha Pieterse shows a new Halloween cocktail from her new book, “Sasha in Good Taste”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the time she was a child in Johannesburg, South Africa, award-winning actress and singer Sasha Pieterse has had a talent for creating, which has influenced every aspect of her life. For as long as she can remember, Sasha has found great joy in entertaining. As she tells us in the welcome note of her first-ever book, “I get so much joy out of making others feel welcome” – whether that’s on the big screen, or in her home. She played Alison DiLaurentis on 7 seasons of ABC Family/FreeForm’s hit TV Show, Pretty Little Liars. Now, she’s created an inspiring and delectable full-color guide to cooking, baking and embracing the joy of entertaining.

In Sasha in Good Taste: Recipes for Bites, Feasts, Sips & Celebrations, readers are treated to a gorgeous and inspiring collection of Sasha’s favorite “easy-peasy” recipes, décor ideas and tips and tricks for cooking and entertaining. Infused with the passion that Sasha uses to whip up unique dishes and events for her family and friends, Sasha in Good Taste covers every step of hosting and party-planning. Beginning with the basics, she offers tools and tips that will inspire beginners and seasoned entertainers alike to host a “pretty little” gathering. She gives readers simple tools for planning fabulous get-togethers on a budget, starting with what to prepare – from savory bites to full-on feasts and moving on to pairing cocktails – the classics and some new twists on old favorites, along with setting the table and the mood with gorgeous, DIY accents.

Sasha will be holding a book-signing event tonight at 7 pm at

Anderson's Bookshop

26 S La Grange Rd

La Grange, IL 60525

For tickets, visit https://www.andersonsbookshop.com/