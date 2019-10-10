Physician and Filmmaker Delaney Ruston stops by to discuss her new film “Screenagers: Next Chapter” and how to help teenagers struggling with mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Delaney Ruston is a filmmaker, Stanford-trained physician, and mother of two. Before directing Screenagers and Screenagers NEXT CHAPTER, she made several award-winning films through her company, MyDoc Productions, including a documentary about her father, Unlisted: A Story of Schizophrenia, and Hidden Pictures: A Personal Journey into Global Mental Health. Both films aired on PBS and were the focus of national campaigns to raise awareness about mental health, including with the World Health Organization. Delaney has been invited to screen her films and be a guest presenter to hundreds of audiences worldwide, from school age children to The United Nations, Google, Facebook, Harvard, and TEDX.

Delaney began studying filmmaking as an agent for social change throughout her education at Cornell, Stanford (for medical school), and the University of California, San Francisco (for residency). As a UCSF Research Fellow in Ethics and Communication she dove deeper into film making. While on the faculty at the University of Washington, she participated in a National Endowment for The Arts funded film making program. She was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to make films in India. Former faculty and Filmmaker in Residence at Stony Brook Medical Center, she created films that explore the intersection of health and society. Delaney has been providing care in under-served clinics for 15 years in Seattle, WA.

"Screenagers: Next Chapter" Premiere is tonight at:

Glenbard West Auditorium

670 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn

For more information, visit http://GlenbardGPS.org