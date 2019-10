× PAWS Chicago expands to South Side

PAWS Chicago expands to Englewood.

The city’s largest “No Kill” humane organization held its grand opening on Thursday at 65th and Peoria. The outreach center is located inside St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church.

The new facility will offer, among other things, spay and neuter events, veterinary exams and medical care, a pet food pantry, and vaccine clinics.