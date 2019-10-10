Park Ridge teen struck by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A teen boy was hospitalized Thursday after he was struck by a car while biking to school in Park Ridge.

The 15-year-old boy on his bike around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Arthur Street when he was hit by the car.

The teen was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

The 75-year-old male driver who hit him stayed at the scene.

Greenwood Avenue was shut down for several hours during the investigation.

Residents told WGN News the intersection can be dangerous and the city installed a flashing light on a stop sign. But some residents say many drivers ignore it.

Police have not said where the teen goes to school, but the intersection is very close to Main South High School.

The student is recovering in the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

No word on any charges against the driver.