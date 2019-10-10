Kids surprise beloved crossing guard on his 80th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMETTE, Ill. — For 14 years, crossing guard Alec Childress has helped kids cross 9th Street and Lake Avenue to get to school.

When those kids and their parents found out their beloved crossing guard was turning 80, they cooked up a plan: they'd surprise him when he arrived on the corner that morning.

Childress was visibly surprised and touched, as multiple generations of kids returned for his birthday celebration.

The families arranged for another crossing guard to cover Alec's shift. But he grabbed that red sign anyway, saying guiding those kids will always be his favorite gift.

"I receive something on that corner that you can't buy: love", Childress said.

WGN's Erin Ivory has the story.