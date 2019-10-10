Jeremy Roenick talks pizza, Blackhawks, and hockey on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was quite a day on Sports Feed as we welcomed one of the favorite players in the history of the Chicago Blackhawks joined the show.

Jeremy Roenick stopped by the studios for a pair of reasons on Thursday evening. First, it was to talk about National Pizza Month with Aurelio's Pizza CEO Joe Aurelio III.

The nine-time NHL All-Star was also on the show to talk about his long career in the league, especially his time with the Blackhawks, along with the current team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. All in all, it was a trio of entertaining segments on the program, and you can watch all three by clicking on the video above or below.