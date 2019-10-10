Frank Caliendo has the Morning Show laughing about his newfound friendship with the Avengers Cast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian, actor, and impressionist Frank Caliendo has been making people laugh his entire life. He is well known for his impressions of famous actors Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Robin Williams and Robert DeNiro; politicians George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama; broadcasters John Madden, Charles Barkley and Jon Gruden; and talk show hosts Dr. Phil, Jay Leno, and David Letterman. On stage, Caliendo’s high energy act is a blend of observations, impressions, characters and anecdotal stories that start at a frenetic pace and never let up. Appropriately described by the Hollywood Reporter as "a combination of Robin Williams and Jim Carrey," Caliendo is one comedian that should not be missed. After completing an impressive 10-year run on the FOX NFL Sunday Pregame show, Frank recently found a new home over at ESPN, where he joined the cast of the Sunday NFL Countdown. Realizing that ESPN has a plethora of strong personalities, Frank has added to his already vast arsenal of impressions, a new set of highly entertaining sports persona, including analysts like Jon Gruden, Mel Kiper, Jr., Ron “Jaws” Jaworski, Coach Mike Ditka, Adam Schefter, and Chris “Boomer” Berman.

Beyond ESPN’s NFL show, Frank’s segments have appeared on Sports Center and his “Gruden QB Camp” segments and Super Bowl “Richard Sherman 30 for 30” mocumentary have gone viral across the web. An eleven year veteran of television sketch comedy as a cast member on MADtv and starring in his own series Frank TV, Caliendo has been a fixture on television for the last decade. He has comedy specials that run regularly on TBS and Comedy Central and he is a regular on the talk show circuit performing on such shows as The View, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Tonight Show, and Late Show with David Letterman. Though Frank can be highly known for his variety of sports-related impressions, he makes his live shows appealing for everyone in the audience by continually including a little bit of every major genre - sports, political figures, and celebrities. Franks live shows are also clean and family friendly.

