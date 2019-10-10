Father of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee guilty of weapons charges

Posted 5:37 AM, October 10, 2019, by

CHICAGO — The father of a 9-year-old murder victim has been convicted of gun charges less than a week after two Chicago men were convicted in his son’s death.

A Cook County judge on Wednesday found Tyshawn Lee’s father, Pierre Stokes, guilty of gun possession and aggravated battery. The charges stemmed from a 2014 argument in which witnesses said Stokes flashed a gun at a woman. At the time, the 29-year-old Stokes was barred from owning a firearm because of a robbery conviction.

Tyshawn Lee, 9

Dwright Boone-Doty shot Tyshawn in 2015 to avenge the murder of friend Corey Morgan’s brother and the wounding of Morgan’s mother. Boone-Doty and Morgan were convicted of Tyshawn’s murder.

Stokes is awaiting trial on attempted murder charges stemming from a 2017 shooting that injured three. Prosecutors say the shooting was in retaliation for Tyshawn’s murder.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.