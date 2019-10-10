Everything you know about opera you learned from Bugs Bunny Cartoons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lyric Opera’s Barber of Seville gives us the real-life version, and it's awesome.

Irrepressible Rosina refuses to marry her pompous old guardian. Meanwhile, a bold young count is eager to win Rosina for himself. And who’s going to make sure those two finish the opera united? The cleverest character in all of Seville: the barber Figaro, whose services are sought after by everyone for everything (the guy has a lot more talents than just cutting hair). Rossini’s music—the aural equivalent of champagne—is the last word in humor, inspiring smiles and laughter on every page of the score, which is what makes Barber the most popular of all operatic comedies.

Check out this original Lyric Production in October

Show dates