CPD Valor Awards honor officers who made ultimate sacrifice

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Valor Awards were held Thursday.

As is too often the case, the award winners are being recognized posthumously for their ultimate sacrifice. Officers Conrad Gary, Samuel Jimenez and Eduardo Marmalejo were honored and their families were on hand for the ceremony.

Jimenez was killed in a shooting at Mercy Hospital in November 2018. Gary and Marmolejo were killed in December of 2018 after being fatally struck by a commuter train while pursuing a man in the Rosemoor neighborhood.

In total, 585 officers of a variety of ranks have died on the job.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has raised $12 million for Gold Star families of the fallen for living, housing, educational and more like new vests for officers.