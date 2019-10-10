Connie Payton shares how she fell in love with Walter & Chicago

Listen to this episode of Savoring Sweetness: The Walter Payton Podcast in the player above.

It wasn’t love at first sight for Connie Payton. Not when it came to Walter or the city of Chicago. But the Southern belle fell hard for both after they opened up their hearts to her.

Listen as Connie goes back in time to when she and Walter first met at Jackson State, the Bears brutal uphill battle through the late 1970’s to reach the Super Bowl, Jarrett’s bittersweet signing day, and the outpouring of support from fans across the globe when Sweetness passed away.