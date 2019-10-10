Chicago teachers contract talks continue with a week to go before strike date

CHICAGO —With just a week to go until a possible strike by Chicago teachers, the two sides are still talking but are far apart on some key issues.

The Service Employees International Union held a town hall Thursday in a show of solidarity. Members of SEIU local 73 are supporting Chicago teachers while dealing with some labor strife of their own.

Their CPS support staff and Park District workers are scheduled to walk out the same day as teachers.

At the same time, teachers at Passages Charter School in Edgewater are preparing to walk out October 22 over wages and working conditions.

CPS is still offering public teachers a 16% pay hike over five years but teachers say this is about a lot more than money.

And the clock is ticking.

CTU negotiators believe the two sides are getting on the same page on key issues like class sizes and clinicians but they said they want to see it from the city on paper.

The two sides plan to talk all day Friday and Saturday. The strike deadline next Thursday, October 17.