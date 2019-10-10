Officer struck by Chicago police vehicle during pursuit of ‘potential gun offender’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An officer was struck by a Chicago police vehicle during the pursuit of a "potential gun offender" Thursday, police said.

It happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of Drake and Ogden Avenues.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers were monitoring a funeral when they attempted to engage an armed person.

"As units were responding, a CPD vehicle struck an officer on foot and he was transported to an area hospital in good condition," Guglielmi said.

An ambulance carrying the injured officer was escorted by police vehicles to Stroger Hospital.

