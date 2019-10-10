Chicago charter school announces strike date amid CPS, CTU negotiations

CHICAGO —Teachers at a Chicago charter school in Edgewater have announced a strike date of Oct. 22.

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey joined Passages Charter School teachers during a press conference Thursday morning to announce the date. Teachers are demanding more money, staffing and protections for immigrant students.

According to CTU, Asian Human Services — which owns and runs the school — refuses to bargain over sanctuary language to protect the school’s immigrant and refugee students.

“Last year, every union charter school we bargained with agreed to sanctuary language,” said CTU-ACTS Chair Chris Baehrend. “The CTU has even reached a tentative agreement with CPS around sanctuary language in district-run schools. But Asian Human Services, which has a mission of helping refugees and immigrants, refuses to even bargain with us over this critical issue. Many of our students come from immigrant and refugee families. They need these protections—especially in the era of Trump and with the huge carve-outs that remain in Rahm Emanuel’s ‘Welcoming City’ sanctuary ordinance.”

The potential strike at Passages comes as Chicago Public Schools and CTU have yet to reach a deal to avoid a strike on Oct. 17.

41.983319 -87.671164