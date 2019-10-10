× Burke spending big on attorneys according to campaign disclosure report

CHICAGO —Chicago Alderman Ed Burke’s legal fees are piling up.

According to a campaign disclosure report filed Thursday with the Illinois State Board of Elections Burke’s fees are growing.

One of Burke’s campaign funds, “Friends of Edward M. Burke,” reported spending over $391,000 for legal fees during the third quarter. That included one payment of $245,348 to law firm Jenner and Block in September and two payments totaling $146,233 to the law firm Loeb and Loeb.

Campaign funds in Illinois must file quarterly reports with details on how much the fundraised and how that money was spent. “Friends of Edward Burke” didn’t report receiving any donations.

But the alderman’s fund isn’t hurting. According to state filings, it still has $652,000 in cash on hand.

Plus another 8 million in investments.