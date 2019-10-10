Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Big drop in temps arrives for the weekend
-
Big drop in temps set to sweep into Chicagoland
-
Mild weather lasts the week but then a drop in temps
-
Rain expected this weekend, temps in 70s throughout week
-
Sun ahead before rain, cold arrives next weekend
-
Warm temps, humid for the weekend
-
-
Temp drop expected mid-week
-
Cloudy skies, cooler temps until mid-week
-
Rain, chilly temps on the way
-
Cooler weather arrives – and showers too
-
Temps in the 70s, rain on the way Monday
-
-
Warm temps continue, storms likely Wednesday and over the weekend
-
Muggy Monday on the way following heavy weekend rain
-
Temps drop after rainy Friday, warm up Sunday into next week