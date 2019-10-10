Around Town previews Open House Chicago 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago Architecture Center’s Open House Chicago, now in its ninth year, is one of the largest architecture festivals in the world. This free two-day public event offers behind-the-scenes access to about 350 sites in 38 neighborhoods, many rarely open to the public, including re-purposed mansions, stunning skyscrapers, opulent theaters, exclusive private clubs, industrial facilities, cutting-edge offices and breathtaking sacred spaces.

Chicago Architecture Center's Open House Chicago:

October 19-20

openhousechicago.org