WATCH LIVE: CTU hosts press conference at Simeon to address overcrowding issues

CHICAGO – With eight days until a potential strike, the Chicago Teachers Union is hosting a press conference Wednesday afternoon at Simeon High School to address overcrowding.

Teachers are joining parents and students to highlight “the scope of the crisis,” according to a press release.

According to CTU’s analysis of enrollment numbers this year, they say an average of 29 elementary school students make up over 1,300 classrooms.

In particular, the union said a third grade class at Gresham on the South Side has 49 students in it. The overcrowding problems extends to all parts of the city, CTU said.

A turnout of over 100 parents and students is expected at Simeon High School.

If CPS and CTU do not come to an agreement, a strike will take place beginning on Oct. 17.

