The bye week gives Mitchell Trubisky more time to heal before the Saints’ game

LAKE FOREST – One of the biggest questions for a coach before their only full week off a particular NFL season is whether it comes at a good or bad time.

Some coaches have different thoughts on it, but for right now it’s a positive for Matt Nagy.

For him, it’s a good chance for his up-and-down group to recollect themselves after a 3-2 start which included a dud of a loss to the Raiders Sunday in London.

“I’ve been a part of later ones in the year and ones that are early; everything happens for a reason,” said the Bears’ coach. “So now we get stronger mentally and physically.”

The hope is that his starting quarterback will do the same.

Mitchell Trubisky was sidelined for the Raiders’ contest as he deals with a shoulder injury suffered against the Vikings on September 29th – which reportedly included a separated left shoulder and slight labrum tear. Since the injury didn’t require surgery, there was optimism that his return could come after the Bears’ bye week against the Saints on October 20th.

Another sign that Trubisky could be ready was the decision for the team to release quarterback Tyler Bray, who was the backup for starter Chase Daniel against Oakland in London.

In his final media availability before the bye week in London on Monday, Nagy sounded optimistic that Trubisky could be back on the field for that game against the Saints.

“He’s feeling good,” said Nagy of Trubisky. “I felt like the last couple of days he’s been in a good place. He’s been a part of all the meetings, a part of practice mentally, because that’s just as important, to stay mentally with your guys and with us. Now we’ll just see here; again, the bye comes at a unique time.”

One that might end up being just right for the Bears in 2019.