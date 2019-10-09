× Still flooding on-going, but Chicago-area rivers are slowly falling

Wednesday Chicago-area rivers are in a falling mode. Moderate flooding continues to be reported/forecast on segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park, the Pecatonica River at Shirland, and the Fox River at Algonquin. Minor flooding continues at Montgomery on the Fox River, Byron on the Rock River, as well as Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River. Several Flood Advisories for near bankfull conditions also exist.

Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: