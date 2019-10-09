For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Rain, chilly temps on the way
-
Temps in the 70s, rain on the way Monday
-
Rain expected this weekend, temps in 70s throughout week
-
Muggy Monday on the way following heavy weekend rain
-
Rain and humidity highlight Sunday; sunny skies on the way
-
Warm temps throughout the week, rain possible Monday evening
-
-
Warm temps, rain possible on Monday
-
Cloudy skies, cooler temps until mid-week
-
Sun ahead before rain, cold arrives next weekend
-
Rain showers tapering off Saturday, will return Sunday morning
-
Warm temps, humid for the weekend
-
-
Warmup on the way, mostly sunny conditions
-
Hottest temps on Saturday, possible rain Sunday
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week