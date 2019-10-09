Prosecutors: Woman murdered occasional boyfriend because he wouldn’t share money with her

Katara Channell, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — Prosecutors said an Iowa woman charged in a Chicago man’s slaying was furious that he’d refused to share a financial windfall with her.

A Cook County judge denied bail Tuesday for 28-year-old Katara Channell, citing the evidence against her.

The Davenport, Iowa, woman faces a first-degree murder charge in 38-year-old Kevin Tucker’s March killing.

Tucker was found fatally shot in the bathtub of a Chicago motel room he’d checked into with Channell, who was his long-running on-again, off-again girlfriend.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Jamie Santini said a witness told detectives that the day before the slaying Channell said she was furious that Tucker wouldn’t share a recent financial windfall and she planned to lure him to the motel, where a killer would be waiting.

