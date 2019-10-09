× Police: Ford Heights man arrested after woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. – A Ford Heights man was arrested Monday after police believe he sexually assaulted a woman at gun point in July.

Larry Shannon, 57, of the 1300 block of Park Avenue, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault after police believe he closed a vehicle door on a woman’s arm and displayed a handgun on the same block.

Police said Shannon then ordered the victim to a nearby field, where he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint then fled.

The woman drove to Richton Park, where a friend took her to Franciscan in Olympia Fields.

Police were contacted and responded to the hospital to interview the victim. Police said DNA evidence was later matched to Shannon.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 16.